No Wylde On New Ozzy Album

Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde doesn't seem to be too upset about his lack of inclusion on Ozzy Osbourne's upcoming record. During a conversation between Ozzy and Wylde, Osbourne was very blunt in saying that he "ended up tracking so of the stuff", to which Wylde replied in a seemingly-carefree manner "Oh, great, Ozz". I would venture to guess that since the two artists have been working together on and off since 1988, that they take no offense to one or the other taking the initiative to write and record new material; Wylde having a few side projects of his own. Ozzy is in good health as of late and the two are still on board for an upcoming North American tour scheduled for October 2020. For more delicious info on this story, click here. Have a great night, be safe, and keep rockin'.