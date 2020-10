We all know how driving in Cleveland in the winter can be. Thanks to the Ohio Department of Transportation, they keep our highways and byways clear of the white stuff so that us drivers can have a stress-free and safe commute. ODOT is currently hiring for the upcoming winter season in 11 Ohio counties, and you can apply! They're also hosting a job fair October 24th at 5500 Transportation Blvd from 8A - Noon. Apply HERE.