Oh, Sweet Billion Views!

Guns N Roses "Sweet Child O' Mine" Becomes First Music Video From 1980's To Hit 1 Billion Views on YouTube

October 16, 2019
Joe Czekaj
It's official! Guns N Roses has been dubbed the first band from the 1980's to have a music video reach over 1 billion views! Their 1987 release "Sweet Child O' Mine" surpassed the coveted 1 billion views mark on YouTube Tuesday and shows no signs of stopping. If you're a die-hard GNR fan, then you already know there are actually TWO versions of this music video - a black and white version, and a black and white-color version. It's also the debut of Axl's signature "snake dance", and what a move it is. The 1987 release of "Sweet Child", was written by frontman Axl Rose about his ex-wife Erin, who just happens to be the daughter of Don Everly of the Everly Brothers. For your viewing pleasure, see the music video below, and click here to read some more. Congrats GNR! Keep Rockin'. 

 

