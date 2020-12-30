Ohio State Highway Patrol Issues New Years Warning

Safely guiding us through the holidays....

December 30, 2020
Joe Czekaj
Some staggering numbers coming from the Ohio State Highway Patrol regarding OVI and drug arrests over the holidays thus far. Troopers made 142 OVI arrests, up 137% from this time last year. OSP states 85 drug arrests and 907 crashes, also up from last year. Traffic fatalities are the lowest this year versus the past three years at 9. Troopers warn drivers that they will be out in full force this New Year's Eve and day, and to utilize #677 if you spot impaired drivers and drug activity. If your ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, don't do it. Protect yourself and others, and let's have a safe and enjoyable New Year. Read more HERE.

