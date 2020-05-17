Paint-At-Home

Stay-at-home: I realized I didn't have a hobby. Besides playing fetch with my cat.

Since I can remember, I always enjoyed watching Bob Ross paint. He made it look so easy, carefree, and it was so relaxing watching him.

You got swept away into this happy little place by a man with an afro and wildlife pets. He's truly the canvas rock star. Over the years I kept telling myself "Man, I can do that!". That's what was so incredible about watching Bob; he made it seem like ANYONE could paint.

After putting it off for, oh, about 28 years, I "put paint to canvas" and decided to try my hand at it. Given what is happening in the world right now, it's nice to be able to relieve stress and just "be somewhere" else for a little bit. Instead of dwelling on the state of the world, I turned that into something positive that gave me the motivation to learn a new skill.

Here's a few that i've done, and i've been successful to keep the paint off of the walls in my apartment....for the most part.

Have you learned a new skill during stay-at-home?