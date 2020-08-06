Parental Punishment After Teen Joyride

We've all had not so great ideas that may have SEEMED great at the time, but later revealed the opposite. 14 year old Angel Martinez swiped his parents car while they were away celebrating their anniversary. He wanted to dry the car after washing it, but couldn't find anything to dry it with! The cops get called, the cops call his vacationing parents, the parents have an answer. Angel has been in some trouble before, so the parents have no other option for punishment and take all of his belongings and send them out to the curb. The teen has to hold a sign while sitting on his bed, apologizing for his ride, as dad looks on sipping a glass of ice-cold water. Get Angel's reasoning here. Keep rockin'.