New Pearl Jam 'Gigaton' Album and Tour 2020!

Yes, you read that right. Pearl Jam announced the date of their 11th studio release entitled 'Gigaton' set for March 27th, 2020. They have paired that album with a handful of tour dates as well. Guitarist Mike McCready says “Making this record was a long journey, it was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times." For more info, album cover, and tour dates, click here. Keep rockin'.