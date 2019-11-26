Pete Townshend Let's It All Out

Everything isn't always sunshine and rainbows, even when you're in one of the most famous bands in history. The Who guitarist Pete Townshend expressed incredible relief that late drummer Keith Moon and bassist John Entwistle were no longer in the band, due to extreme difficulty in dealing with each other on a day to day basis. Contrary to these recent statements, his bond with vocalist Roger Daltrey is the strongest it's ever been with a new album set to be released December 6 entitled Who. Quite a few expletives in Mr. Townshend's statement, so here's the link so you can read them for yourself. Keep rockin'.