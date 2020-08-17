Pour Some Secrets On Me

Album cover artist Andie Airfix knew that the coming of the compact disc would kill the vinyl era. He decided to leave his mark and do something he had never done before on the last 12" he would design for: Def Leppard's 1987 release 'Hysteria'. Knowing that the band would release multiple singles from the album, he created a 3'X3' mural out of the artwork on 4-12" singles. The 5th single 'Love Bites' contained 4 additional panels needed to complete the mural. Check it here. Keep rockin'.