Pre-Festival Panic Talk With Rock Legend Dave Grohl

Before every show I play, there's always that element of anxiety that lingers in my body, a crescendo of nerves, questioning, etc etc. A nervous excitement that instantly goes away once I play the first note; a strange phenomenon to say in the least. In my time, i've had the privilege of performing in front of a few people, as well as a few thousand people and that "slight discomfort" is always there before showtime. Over the years, i've found ways to make those feelings less intense, but I struggle to think of the practices I would have to incorporate if I were to play in front of 35,000+ people at Reading Festival! Dave Grohl speaks on his own experience of the pre-show jitters leading up to the first Reading Festival Nirvana performed at in 1991. You can find his thoughts here. Keep rockin'.