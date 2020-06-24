Queen Stamps!

Britains postal agency is honoring Queen being a band for 50 years in the form of their own line of stamps. Royal Mail will release this line July 9th, 2020, which depicts Queen's various album covers and pictures from their live performances. Queen joins a roster of bands and artists who have been recognized by Royal Mail, including David Bowie, Pink Floyd, and Elton John. You can buy some here. Here's what Queen guitarist Brian May has to say about it. See, that stamp collection IS cool after all.