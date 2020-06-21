Quiet Riot Cancels July 4th Concert

All that is known at this moment, is that Quiet Riot have cancelled their appearance July 4th at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, citing "serious health concerns". The gathering was set to follow social distancing guidelines, but ultimately drummer Frankie Banali's fight with stage 4 cancer and the ongoing threat of COVID took precendent. Bands Molly Hatchet and Blackfoot will still perform at the event, but any further details regarding the cancellation are unknown. You got the full story here.