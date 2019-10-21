Quiet Riot Drummer Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

As the sole member of the Metal-Health era still with the band, drummer Frankie Banali has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. After missing several shows last year, the prolific percussionist claims he is on the mend and going to fight this. We at WNCX give Frankie our best wishes, and will continue to bang our heads! For Frankie's full release, click here. Keep rockin'

