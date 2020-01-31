Rain and Hail Ends the Elton John Concert
Sudden inclement weather forces the singer to end the show early
January 31, 2020
Talk about a bummer. Elton John was forced to cancel one of his Australian shows early when the crowd, crew, and artists were pelted by hail and rain. This occurred about an hour and a half into their set at Rochford Wines in Yarra Valley, thankfully only causing damage to instruments and stage monitors. Check out the fan video below and read some more about this crazy turn of events here. Keep rockin'!