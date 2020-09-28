Road Closures & Parking Bans for Presidential Debate 9/29

PARKING BANS

A parking ban is in effect from 6 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday for the following areas

E. 89th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Cedar Avenue

E. 89th Street from 2176 E. 89th St. to Cedar Avenue

E.90th Street from 2205 E. 90th St. to Cedar Avenue

E. 93rd Street from 2223

E. 93rd St. to Cedar Avenue

E. 95th Street from 2225 E. 95th St. to Cedar Avenue

E. 97th Street from 2221 E. 97th St. to Cedar Avenue

E. 100th Street from 2197

E. 100th St. to Cedar Avenue E. 101st Street from Wain Ct. to Cedar Avenue

E. 103rd Street from Wain Ct. to Cedar Avenue

Euclid Avenue from East Blvd. to E. 118th Street

Juniper from East Blvd. to E. 115th Street

Wade Oval East Blvd to East 108th Street

Sterns Euclid Avenue to Cedar Avenue

Cedar Avenue from E. 89th Street to E. 105th Street

East Blvd from Jeptha to Euclid Avenue

Martin L. King Boulevard from Chester Avenue to Jeptha

Bellflower from East Blvd. to E. 115th Street

Circle from Adelbert Road to Cornell Wade Park from Ansel to E. 118th Street

Dearing from Stokes to Sterns

East 101 Street from Chester Avenue to Ansel Avenue

Ansel Avenue from E. 101st Street to Hough Avenue

Lakeside Avenue south to Carnegie Avenue From E. 18th Street west to the Cuyahoga River

ROAD CLOSURES/DETOURS

E. 93rd Street between Chester Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

Lane obstructions on Euclid Avenue from E. 100th St. to E. 93rd St. (north curb) and E.100th Street in the southbound lanes.

Chester Avenue between E. 89th St. to E. 101st St.

Carrie Ct. between E. 90th St. to E. 93rd St.

E. 97th St. north to Logan Ct.

Euclid Ave. between E. 89th St. to E. 105th St.

E. 90th St. between Chester Ave. and Euclid Ave.

E. 102nd St., E. 100th St., E. 96th St. and E. 90th St. all north of Carnegie Ave.

Signage will be posted for eastbound travelers on Chester Ave. and Euclid Ave. that only local access will be permitted on those streets between E. 55th St. and E. 89th St. The posted detour will route traffic to Carnegie Ave.

Chester Ave. and Euclid Ave. eastbound will be closed at E. 89th St. where traffic must travel either north or south on E. 89th St.

Traffic southbound on E. 90th St. from Hough Ave. will be local access only and the road will be closed approximately 100 feet north of Chester Ave.

Traffic southbound on E.93 Street from Hough Ave. will be local access only and the road will be closed approximately 100 feet north of Chester Ave.

Traffic southbound on E. 97 Street from Lamont will be local access only and the road will be closed after the intersection of Logan Ct. prior to reaching Chester Ave.

Traffic westbound on Chester Ave. will encounter local access only closure at E.105 and Chester Ave.

Local access traffic westbound on Chester Ave. from E. 105 Street must travel either north or south on E.101 Street. Southbound traffic on E.101 Street is local access only to businesses and establishments in the area prior to reaching Euclid Ave., where the road will be closed to all traffic.

E. 90 Street traveling northbound from Carnegie will be Clinic patient access only and will be closed approximately 100 feet south of Euclid Ave.

Traveling northbound on E. 96th St. or E. 100th St. from Carnegie Ave. will be Clinic patient access only. Travel is permitted past E. Mall Drive and W. Mall Drive and the roads will both be closed approximately 50 feet north of W. Mall Drive.

Northbound traffic on E. 102nd St. from Carnegie Ave. will be closed.

Traveling westbound on Euclid Ave., the road will be closed at E. 105th Street.

The driveway onto the Cleveland Clinic Campus from E. 105th Street located between Euclid and Carnegie will be closed.

The detour for westbound traffic from E. 105th Street on both Euclid Ave. and Chester Ave. will be westbound on Carnegie Ave.