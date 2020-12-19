Rock Hall Expansion Plans Unveiled

A major expansion in the works for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, slated to begin construction in early 2022. Here's what's being added:

- 10,000 square feet for large-scale traveling exhibits

- On-site archives

- Museum campus with the Great Lakes Science Center

- Lakefront gathering place

- Interactive classrooms

- Event spaces for indoor concerts, community gatherings and private rentals

