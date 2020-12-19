Rock Hall Expansion Plans Unveiled
Adding 50K sq ft for interactive classrooms, event space, and on-site archives...
December 19, 2020
A major expansion in the works for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, slated to begin construction in early 2022. Here's what's being added:
- 10,000 square feet for large-scale traveling exhibits
- On-site archives
- Museum campus with the Great Lakes Science Center
- Lakefront gathering place
- Interactive classrooms
- Event spaces for indoor concerts, community gatherings and private rentals
*Check out the expansion renderings HERE.