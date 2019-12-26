60's Rod Stewart Joined Anti-War Protests To Meet Ladies

In 1965, the United Kingdom's Campaign For Nuclear Disarmament, a program created to organize protests against nuclear weapons, held the Aldermaston March which Rod Stewart attended. He revealed to BBC, that he was more focused on the ladies and not so much on the protests. The protests being organized were the perfect places for him to meet women, but it came at a price. According to Stewart, back then "You had to be smelly. You had to wear corduroy trousers for months, and it really smelled. Don’t change your underpants. … It was disgusting." I can smell it already. For more on this story, click here. Keep rockin'