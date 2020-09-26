Safety; Not Just A Position In Football

Michael Cutlip was traveling on I-80 when his tire blew out! A scary situation for anyone to be in, he pulls over to the side of the road. There was a man following behind him who saw what had happened and pulled over to assist. Engaging in conversation while the man kindly changed his tire, Cutlip noticed the man's license plate was not an Ohio plate. Michael questions the man on his reason for traveling to Ohio and what he does for a living. The man who was changing Michael's blown tire was new Cleveland Browns Safety Ronnie Harrison! See, that's the good stuff. Doesn't take much to be a good human being and help someone in need. Nice work, Ronnie. Go Browns. More from Harrison on the encounter HERE.