School Bus Virtual Learning Center

A Euclid woman giving students in 2020 a new take on virtual learning

November 7, 2020
Joe Czekaj
school bus

Garrett Aitken

Categories: 
Local

Kim Smith from BEST Community Resource Center of Euclid, Ohio turned an gutted school bus into a virtual learning center! The bus is fully mobile and can seat 8 socially distanced students. The bus also serves as a wifi hotspot, giving internet access to 200 students outside of the bus itself. Book the bus here, check out the interior and full story here. Keep learnin', and keep rockin'. 

Tags: 
euclid
virtual learning
ohio
school