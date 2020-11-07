School Bus Virtual Learning Center
A Euclid woman giving students in 2020 a new take on virtual learning
November 7, 2020
Kim Smith from BEST Community Resource Center of Euclid, Ohio turned an gutted school bus into a virtual learning center! The bus is fully mobile and can seat 8 socially distanced students. The bus also serves as a wifi hotspot, giving internet access to 200 students outside of the bus itself. Book the bus here, check out the interior and full story here. Keep learnin', and keep rockin'.