Scranton Rd Bridge Closure April 2021

The Scranton Rd Bridge that spans I-90 in Tremont is slated to close to southbound traffic this April for 1 year. ODOT is closing part of the bridge for deck repair, along with replacement and repair of the approaches at either end of the span.

During construction, northbound traffic will be allowed to cross.

Southbound traffic from Scranton to W14th via Fairfield Ave near the 90 interchange for Abbey Rd and W14th. Travel south for about a mile on the east side of 71 and then across 490 to Clark before crossing back over I-71 to Scranton.