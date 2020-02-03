Shakira Gives Nod To Zeppelin at Super Bowl Halftime Show
How a pop singer seamlessly blended her music with a classic rock staple
February 3, 2020
Pop singer Shakira gave a respectful nod to classic rock legends Led Zeppelin during her Super Bowl 2020 halftime performance.The singer seemlessly blended her own music with classic rock song 'Kashmir' by Led Zeppelin. No matter if you're a fan of the 49er's or the Chiefs, this halftime show was one to be watched! If you missed the full performance, check out the video below. Keep rockin'.