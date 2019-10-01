Simmons and Stones

Kiss Frontman Endures Kidney Stone Operation

October 1, 2019
Joe Czekaj
Kevin Winter / Staff

Kevin Winter / Staff

Categories: 
Music News

I shutter to think of the pain one endures from kidney stones. I've been lucky thus far to have never had them, unlike KISS frontman Gene Simmons. He was admitted into a hospital earlier today to have a procedure done to aid in his passing of kidney stones. Back in 2009, the frontman sold his stones on eBay, and donated the money to charity; a whopping $15,000! He's expected to make a full recovery, and KISS will continue with their End of the Road Tour in Australia, and perform 3 makeup dates due to this procedure. Check out some more info here, keep rockin'.

Tags: 
kiss gene simmons

Recent Podcast Audio
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking In Berea With Denzel Ward And Jimmy Donovan WNCXFM: On-Demand
Bill Louis Talks with Jeff Plate of Trans-Siberian Orchestra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with David Njoku, JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, and Austin Corbett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes