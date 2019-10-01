Simmons and Stones

I shutter to think of the pain one endures from kidney stones. I've been lucky thus far to have never had them, unlike KISS frontman Gene Simmons. He was admitted into a hospital earlier today to have a procedure done to aid in his passing of kidney stones. Back in 2009, the frontman sold his stones on eBay, and donated the money to charity; a whopping $15,000! He's expected to make a full recovery, and KISS will continue with their End of the Road Tour in Australia, and perform 3 makeup dates due to this procedure. Check out some more info here, keep rockin'.