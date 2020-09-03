Speeders: Your time approaches!

ODOT & OSHP taking to the skies to nab people who feel they need to speed. They will be setting up in 12 work zones statewide, all due to a spike in work zone crashes. Deaths are up 40% from this time last year. Keep each other safe, keep yourself safe, where you have to go DOES NOT take priority over someone else's life. Especially, those workers who are out there improving our roadways to make our commute easier. Specifics HERE. Keep rockin'.