Steve Miller 'Americana' Tour Announced!

The Steve Miller Band announced their 2020 Summer Tour 'Americana'. The tour will span June through September, with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives as the opening act. The group will also see a pair of festival dates with Brian Wilson and Taj Mahal August 8th and 9th, as well as comedian and country singer Gary Mule Deer. The group will be making two stops in the great state of Ohio; June 24 — Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, and June 30 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center. I was born and raised in Ohio, and never heard of Huber Heights, oh but I found out. It's a city northeast of Dayton, and their motto is "America's largest community of brick homes." See the full tour dates here. Keep rockin'.