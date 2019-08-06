120+ Acts Show Support For Led Zeppelin's Copyright Case

When it comes to the realm of "Copyright", I am in awe by the depth of the subject. Being a musician myself, it is something I had to research and learn the hard way and, to this day, some of the terminology is still a little hazy. Nonetheless, musicians will rise to the occasion to defend a classic song such as Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven". The claim in a nutshell, is that Led Zeppelin stole a riff from the band Spirits's song "Taurus" for the intro to Stairway. The original case was rejected by a federal jury in California, Zeppelins legal team admitting the riff is in public domain, and later appealed by a man named Michael Skidmore. Skidmore would be representing the deceased songwriter for Spirit, Randy California. Enter musicians, who to say in the least, have had great success in their own rights in the music industry, understand copyright, come to the defense of the classic rock masterpiece. The brief overview was that the similarities between the two songs are purely coincidental and when analyzed under microscope, are completely different. This group of musicians, including Tool, Korn, Sean Lennon, and others, explain that "Taurus" didn't contain elements that were so entirely original, that they would be protected under copyright. The group goes on to mention that if any part of Zeppelin's compositions were in "public domain", meaning anyone can use the material, it would cause extreme confusion not only for musicians of the past, but musicians of the future. The whole case is still moving through the legal system, and it will be very interesting to see how this plays out. Copyright as a whole is quite a dense subject that continues to fascinate me to this day, and if you want some good reading material, copyright is definitely a great choice. What's YOUR position?