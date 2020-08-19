The Doors Disagree On What Happened To Morrison

Something i've found fascinating over the years with watching documentaries, the theories, and all perspectives, etc. The passing of Doors frontman Jim Morrison with all the conspiracies and theories that surround it, as morbid as that sounds. The mysticism of his death still carrying to this day, almost 50 years later! Can't fault me for being curious and my thirst for knowledge. Anyway, among these rumors, came disagreements about what ACTUALLY happened. Specifically within the band itself between Ray Manzarek and Robbie Krieger. Full story HERE. Keep rockin', and long live Jim Morrison.