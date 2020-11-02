The iPhone 'Secret Button'

With the latest software update for the iPhone, Apple added in a 'secret' feature called 'Back Tap'. Here's the process to engage it on YOUR device, as it is not an actual, physical button.

Open Settings, Accessibility, Touch, and just scroll down until you see Back Tap.

Once engaged, you can choose to add whatever function you want when you either double-tap, or triple-tap the back of your phone. Try it out!