The Show Goes On

A group of actors in Lakewood won't let what's happening in the world stop them from expressing their love and talents this year....

November 14, 2020
Joe Czekaj
Beck Center for the Arts

Muenz

Categories: 
Local

The Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood, Ohio will be hosting their annual Christmas play via Zoom this year. 'A Christmas Peril', a parody of the staple 'A Christmas Carol', now has the opportunity to be seen by more people than ever! The group of young actors at the Beck Center will not let what's happening in the world stop them from expressing their love and talents. It's happening Dec 10th-13th, and you can pick up your tickets HERE. Keep rockin'!

Tags: 
Lakewood
acting
Christmas
Cleveland

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO's Chris Caffery Talks With Bill Louis WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Porter Gustin and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes