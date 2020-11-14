The Show Goes On

The Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood, Ohio will be hosting their annual Christmas play via Zoom this year. 'A Christmas Peril', a parody of the staple 'A Christmas Carol', now has the opportunity to be seen by more people than ever! The group of young actors at the Beck Center will not let what's happening in the world stop them from expressing their love and talents. It's happening Dec 10th-13th, and you can pick up your tickets HERE. Keep rockin'!