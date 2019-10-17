Top-Selling Fall Tours - Aerosmith/Iron Maiden

You know you can always have the opportunity to attend great concerts here at WNCX. We have an entire list of them here. When you see the numbers for the top-selling tours of 2019, it will reinforce the fact that rock music and rock tours are thriving in this day and age. Aerosmith and Iron Maiden top that list; followed by the likes of John Mayer, Muse, and Def Leppard. According to the Hot Tours chart from Billboard, Iron Maiden is at number 1, grossing a cool $13 mil. Aerosmith's Las Vegas residency has proven incredibly fruitful, as they pulled $7 mil in 15 days! For the complete list and numbers, click here. Go see a show! Thanks and keep rockin'.