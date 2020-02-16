US Army Band Covers Rush: 'Time Stand Still'

The US Army Band 'Pershings Own' covers the Rush song 'Time Stand Still' in honor of late drummer Neil Peart. SFC Tim Whalen re-arranged the track to fit a small string ensemble, and i'll tell you what, this song being one of my favorites, with the harmonies and the composition, I think they did and incredible job. Whalen comments "The lyrics to this song have always resonated deeply with me, and they show Neil’s heart, I wanted to showcase the deep humanity he had in his writing. The song is about life moving too fast, due to both things we can control and things we can’t, and the desire to hold onto something just a little longer. This is such a universal message, whether it be children growing up too fast, a loved one dying, or a soldier leaving home wondering if they’ll ever see their family again." How do you think they did? You can watch the full performance below. Keep Rockin.'