Van Halen - "Finished"

David Lee Roth Reveals The End Is Near

September 30, 2019
Joe Czekaj
Mark Metcalfe / Stringer

Mark Metcalfe / Stringer

Categories: 
Music News

With no particular reason for making such a claim, vocalist David Lee Roth gives his opinion on the fate of the legendary group. During a podcast interview, David declared them to be "finished", also stating that he's "the face of Van Halen". Amidst recent tour cancellations, Roth believes that the next phase of Van Halen is Eddie Van Halen's "own story to tell. Not mine to tell it." Check out the podcast and article. Keep rockin'.

Tags: 
Van Halen

Recent Podcast Audio
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking In Berea With Denzel Ward And Jimmy Donovan WNCXFM: On-Demand
Bill Louis Talks with Jeff Plate of Trans-Siberian Orchestra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with David Njoku, JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, and Austin Corbett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes