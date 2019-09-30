Van Halen - "Finished"

With no particular reason for making such a claim, vocalist David Lee Roth gives his opinion on the fate of the legendary group. During a podcast interview, David declared them to be "finished", also stating that he's "the face of Van Halen". Amidst recent tour cancellations, Roth believes that the next phase of Van Halen is Eddie Van Halen's "own story to tell. Not mine to tell it." Check out the podcast and article. Keep rockin'.