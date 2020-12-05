Wade Oval Ice Rink Now Open!

It's time to lace up those ice skates, the Wade Oval Ice Rink is now open! Hours vary throughout the season with the last day being February 15th, 2021. Here's some precautions to be aware of:

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Click here to purchase.

No more than 10 skaters will be allowed on the Rink at a time. (This may be revised in accordance with city, county, state, and CDC guidelines.)

Staff will frequently clean and spray all public areas with sanitizer.

Rental skate cleaning: Skates are sprayed with sanitizer after each use.

Masks are required as long as local health protocols require them.

Concessions: Pre-packaged items and coffee only.