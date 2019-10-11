Wanna Cut Your OWN Records?

The mentality of "do-it-yourself" steps into the limelight on this one. With the ongoing battle between digital and vinyl media, a group of music-loving do-it-yourself-ers created a machine so that you can cut your own records! Florian "Doc" Kaps, co-creator of the Phonocut, offers the perspective that "Digital has a big problem … it’s not real. You can very easily access it, but you only can see it or you can hear it. You can never lick it, you cannot smell it and you can’t touch it. We human beings do have these five senses. And at the end of the day, we need all these five senses to fall in love, to feel happy, to build trust.” Being a musician and an avid DIY guy, this gets me very excited and inspired, and at the low, low price of $1,200 we can make it ours. I think as a person who appreciates music, vinyl just has that certain "something" to it. Whether it's audio fidelity, or the fact that you can feel it, smell it, immerse yourself in it; few forms of media can offer that experience.

You can check out some specs and the ins and outs of the machine here, as well as pre-order your Phonocut here. Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 is set for Friday November 29th, so let's get in that vinyl spirit and help keep this vital form of media alive for future generations to enjoy. Boston was the first record I ever owned, and it changed my life. Keep rockin'.