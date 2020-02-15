Wanna Know How Tony Iommi Learned to Play 'Heavy' Music?

I've always wondered how the artists we refer to as 'legends' grew to become the pillars they are today. Luckily for us, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi gave us some insight on how he learned to play 'heavy' music. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he states "I’d sit in a room and start imagining what sort of thing I wanted to play, like an actor putting himself into a part...". His industrial accident proved to be an issue throughout his entire career, stating “Even to this day it’s still a problem, I had to try and come up with a heavier sort of sound for the Sabbath thing, because there’s certain things I couldn’t play. So I play a lot in E and let the open E string ring out. Eventually, I got a way of playing that suited me." More from that interview here. Keep Rockin'