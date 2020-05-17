When you combine A.I & AC/DC, strange things happen...

I thought that some things shouldn't ever be done, until I heard this track.

YouTuber Funk Turkey wanted to create a fresh AC/DC track using artificial intelligence.

It's called a Markov Chain, it's this super complex software used in the analysis of solar panel efficiency, DNA evolution, etc. Turkey put the entirety of AC/DC's lyrics into this machine, the machine arranged the word, and spit out lyrics to a completely new song.

Funk Turkey then sang these fresh lyrics in the style of AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson, made a lyric video, and unleashed it on the internet.

He plans on tackling Metallica, Bob Dylan, and Rush next. Welcome to the future, people.

