When you combine A.I & AC/DC, strange things happen...

It's a long way to the top; artificial intelligence begs to differ.

May 17, 2020
Joe Czekaj
brian johnson acdc

When you combine A.I & AC/DC, strange things happen...

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music News
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

I thought that some things shouldn't ever be done, until I heard this track.

YouTuber Funk Turkey wanted to create a fresh AC/DC track using artificial intelligence.

It's called a Markov Chain, it's this super complex software used in the analysis of solar panel efficiency, DNA evolution, etc. Turkey put the entirety of AC/DC's lyrics into this machine, the machine arranged the word, and spit out lyrics to a completely new song.

Funk Turkey then sang these fresh lyrics in the style of AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson, made a lyric video, and unleashed it on the internet.

He plans on tackling Metallica, Bob Dylan, and Rush next. Welcome to the future, people.

You can read the full story here

Tags: 
acdc
BRIAN JOHNSON
funkturkey
ai
markov