How To Ward Off A Curse From The Other Side

Whether you think curses are real or paranoia, sometimes you have to take physical action. That's exactly what Black Sabbath did after dealing with members of extremist groups throughout their early days. The finer points of the story vary between bassist Geezer Butler and vocalist Ozzy Osborne, but the members still remain steadfast in the fact that they did not associate themselves with extremist groups or consider themselves worshippers of anything "evil". The band was approached by an extremist organization and had asked the band to perform inside a stone circle, to which Sabbath declined. The organization calls the band's management and puts a curse on them. The band later receives a call from their manager and explains that a curse has been put on them and that they should wear crosses. Since Ozzy's father worked in a metal car parts factory, they were able to have the crosses manufactured and proceeded to ward off the evil curse that had been put on them. The truth to if there was an actual curse has never been revealed, but the cross led to be an icon for the band over the years and became more of a recognition piece for fans rather than something rooted in "the other side".​