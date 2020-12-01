Winter-Month Commute Precautions for Cleveland

It's of the utmost importance to drive safely on the roadways, especially during the winter months. This year is no different, with officials urging drivers to take precautions while on the Ohio roadways. Here's what to do: Ensure the condition of your vehicle is adequate to be on the roadways during inclement weather, stay 3 seconds from the vehicle in front of you, SLOW DOWN, it doesn't matter if you have all wheel drive and/or snow tires: ice on the road affects everyone, use low beams in snow and rain. These are only a few of the things to adhere to, the #1 cause of crashes during the winter months: Speeding. So leave your residence, etc earlier. Drive safe, and keep rockin'.