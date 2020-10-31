Winter's Coming: Be Prepared!

A list of items to keep in your car when the snow flies...just in case.

October 31, 2020
Joe Czekaj
CLE Winter Prep

Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to driving around Ohio during the Winter season. Here's just a few things to keep in your vehicle, just in case you encounter some trouble on the roadway.

 

  • Bottled Water
  • First Aid Kit
  • Snacks
  • Cat Litter
  • Brush & Scraper
  • Snow Shovel
  • Blankets
  • Extra clothes and gloves
  • Flashlight
  • Jumper cables
  • A Basic Tool Kit
  • Phone Charger
  • Window Washer Fluid 
