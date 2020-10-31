Winter's Coming: Be Prepared!

Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to driving around Ohio during the Winter season. Here's just a few things to keep in your vehicle, just in case you encounter some trouble on the roadway.

Bottled Water

First Aid Kit

Snacks

Cat Litter

Brush & Scraper

Snow Shovel

Blankets

Extra clothes and gloves

Flashlight

Jumper cables

A Basic Tool Kit

Phone Charger

Window Washer Fluid