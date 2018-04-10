WATCH: Previewing the Performances That Will Air During the Elton John Tribute Concert

He's a legendary performer, and tonight he'll be joined by a TON of star power as CBS TV will air a tribute concert to the Rocket Man himself. We've rounded up a few previews of the show, and it is safe to say that there will be some EPIC performances during the telecast.

SZA and Shawn Mendes will perform "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" during the telecast:



Little Big Town will perform "Rocket Man" during the tribute special.



Ed Sheeran said he felt comfortable performing for his friend, Elton John.



"That was insane, having Elton John just watch me perform one of his most famous songs ever." - Kesha



Country music's Lady Antebellum will perform a powerful cover of "Rocket Man"," and we're quite excited to see it: Ed Sheeran has the daunting task of covering the iconic track, "Candle In the Wind," during tonight's show, but he says it wasn't that nerve wracking to perform the song in front of the legend himself:We also have a preview of Kesha performing "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" ahead of tonight's program. "That was insane, having Elton John just watch me perform one of his most famous songs ever," Kesha said.CBS will air Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute tonight at 9 pm ET/PT. The concert was recorded in January.

Here's a look at the list of planned performances that we'll see tonight on TV:

"The Bitch Is Back" — Miley Cyrus

"Candle In The Wind" — Ed Sheeran

"Daniel" — Sam Smith

"I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues" — Alessia Cara

"Your Song" — Lady Gaga

"Rocket Man" — Little Big Town

"Border Song" — Christopher Jackson & Valerie Simpson

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — SZA & Shawn Mendes

"Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris

"We All Fall In Love Sometimes" — Chris Martin

"My Father's Gun" — Miranda Lambert

"Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" — Kesha

"Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" — John Legend

"Bennie And The Jets" — Elton John

"Philadelphia Freedom" — Elton John

"I'm Still Standing" — Elton John & Ensemble

In addition, there will be special appearances by Jon Batiste, Neil Patrick Harris, Christopher Jackson, Anna Kendrick, Gayle King, Lucy Liu, Valerie Simpson, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Elton, of course, is busy gearing up for a massive farewell tour. The 70-year-old super star will embark on the Farewell Yellowbrick Road Tour this fall. It will kick off on September 8 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The tour, which will zigzag across the globe, has more than 300 dates scheduled over the course of the next three years.