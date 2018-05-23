What's Leaving Netflix In June 2018? Here's the List!
Get your binge on! It's the last call on these movies & TV shows.
May 23, 2018
Another month is ending, so that means it's time to look at what is leaving Netflix in the coming days. In fact, with a holiday weekend right around the corner, it's a great chance to binge on these programs before it's too late.
Yes, it's your last chance to stream movies like 50 First Dates, 8 Mile, and The Angry Birds Movie. Plus, TV shows like Baby Daddy and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will also be exiting the service.
Here's a look at the list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in June:
Leaving 6/1/18
- 50 First Dates
- 8 Mile
- Gridiron Gang
- J. Edgar
- Men in Black
- My Left Foot
- Neerja
- Out of the Dark
- Princess Kaiulani
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Spy Next Door
- The Young Victoria
- Training Day
- Untraceable
- Vice
- What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
- While You Were Sleeping
Leaving 6/2/18
- Shark Men: Season 3
Leaving 6/8/18
- Grace of Monaco
Leaving 6/9/18
- The Trials of Muhammad Ali
Leaving 6/10/18
- Bonnie & Clyde
Leaving 6/15/18
- Drillbit Taylor
- Naz & Maalik
- The Giver
- The Great Gatsby
- Underdogs
Leaving 6/16/18
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
- Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of
- Curious George
- Super
Leaving 6/18/18
- Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/20/18
- Cake
Leaving 6/21/18
- Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 6/22/18
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Leaving 6/23/18
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Leaving 6/25/18
- Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War
Leaving 6/26/18
- Alpha and Omega
Leaving 6/29/18
- Bad Grandpa .5
Leaving 6/30/18
- On Golden Pond