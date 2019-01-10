Browns guard Joel Bitonio named to Pro Bowl

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Browns guard Joel Bitonio is headed to Orlando.

Bitonio was added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster on Thursday as a replacement for Steelers guard David DeCastro, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Bitonio, who started all 16 games at left guard and did not miss a snap in 2018, joins defensive end Myles Garrett and rookie cornerback Denzel Ward as the Browns’ Pro Bowl representatives.

“I am so honored to be able to represent the city of Cleveland and all the great Browns fans at the Pro Bowl,” Bitonio said. “It’s good to be recognized by the players, coaches and fans for your hard work. What’s really cool, though, is that I can share this honor with Myles and Denzel, but I wish all our offensive linemen could come too because it’s a group effort.”

Bitonio, a 2014 second-round draft choice, is the longest-tenured Brown and a team captain. He was voted to the second team Associated Press All-Pro team.

Bitonio helped block for rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, who set an NFL rookie record with 27 touchdown passes, and for RB Nick Chubb, who set a Browns rookie record with 996 rushing yards, including a franchise record 92-yard touchdown run.

The Browns’ three Pro Bowl selections are the most for the franchise since the 2015 season when tight end Gary Barnidge, center Alex Mack and left tackle Joe Thomas were selected.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.