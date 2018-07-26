John Dorsey and Hue Jackson dress as twins, preview training camp

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey and head coach Hue Jackson walked into the media room Wednesday at noon wearing the same hat and sweatshirt.

The grey sweatshirt with ‘Cleveland Browns’ printed in the team’s orange script and a hat has become Dorsey’s daily wardrobe which Jackson decided to mimic as the 2 sat down in front of reporters to field questions about the upcoming training camp – their first together.

While the humor behind it can’t be overstated enough, it was almost symbolic.

After years and years, regime after regime of head coaches and general managers going toe to toe and butting heads during contentious power struggles that led to multiple firings, Dorsey and Jackson appear to be on the same page.

“It’s my job to acquire the chess pieces and let him go play the game of chess, and he’ll do a pretty good job with it,” Dorsey said.

“I think John and his staff did a tremendous job of adding key pieces to our football team,” Jackson said of the overhauled roster. “This is a competitive football team throughout. I think at every position, there’s some competition, which ultimately helps make your football team better.

“I know we talk about the past quite a bit, but this is not the same team that was any of those records. So this team is going to have to form its own identity, create its own legacy this year.”

Here’s what we learned Wednesday from Dorsey and Jackson:

- The vibe is not positive regarding Josh Gordon. Although both Jackson and Dorsey were supportive of Gordon in their remarks, the fact a roster spot was created by placing Gordon on the ‘did not report’ list is eye-catching considering 1 was already available. Dorsey said he will be looking for help at receiver in the coming days.

- Dorsey confirmed that they have had internal discussions about possibly signing former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant. Based on Dorsey’s generic comments on the possibility of adding the 3-time Pro Bowler, who was released by Dallas in April, don’t expect much movement on that front.

- Corey Coleman will be asked to replace Gordon either in the short-term or long-term. Jackson remained firm that Coleman, who enters his third season after being taken 15th overall in 2016, “needs to go out and play well” if he’s going to remain a Brown.

- The surprising news of the day was that receiver Ricardo Louis will miss the season after undergoing neck surgery recently. Louis originally suffered the injury at some point late last season according to Jackson and it never responded correctly prompting the procedure that ended his season. “Probably happened during the season, yes. Probably late. Way late," Jackson said. "Then, there were some things that started to show up in the offseason and we kept working through it, trying to get him back, and it just did not work that way. We moved further and then things did not work right, and this is where we are today.”

- Defensive end Chad Thomas (groin/sports hernia surgery) and offensive lineman Desmond Harrison (ankle) and safety Jabrill Peppers (groin) will start camp on PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) according to Jackson. Players that start camp on PUP can be activated at any time.

- For the millionth time since the March trade, Tyrod Taylor is the starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield is not regardless of his No. 1 overall draft status. So, can we stop talking about Mayfield starting? Both Dorsey and Jackson have made it crystal clear that is not their plan. “Tyrod Taylor [was acquired] for a reason, for him to be the starting quarterback and then we just took a young player who we think is going to be a tremendous player, but he needs time,” Jackson said. “I mean, he’s not ready to walk out there right now and play. And that’s okay. We didn’t bring him here for that. We brought him here because he’s talented, we think he’s the future of this organization, we’re going to do everything we can to continue to develop him as we go through training camp and preseason, during the season and put him in position that when he does need to play, and when he’s ready to play, he’ll walk out there and play well."