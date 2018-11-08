Browns GM John Dorsey to lead coaching search for owners Jimmy & Dee Haslam

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – John Dorsey was hired last December by the Cleveland Browns to find players that will finally turn the floundering franchise around.

Now he is out to find a head coach too.

Dorsey will lead the search for owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam Browns senior vice president of communications Peter John-Baptiste confirmed Wednesday evening to 92.3 The Fan.

Cleveland.com was first to report the news Wednesday afternoon.

Dorsey will collaborate with the Haslams on the hire of their fourth head coach since purchasing the team for nearly $1 billion in October 2012.

The Haslams fired Pat Shurmur after two seasons at the conclusion of the 2012 campaign and hired Rob Chudzinski, who lasted one 4-12 season. Mike Pettine coached the team for two years and went 9-23, including a 7-4 start in 2014.

Hue Jackson, hired in January 2016, was fired on Oct. 29 after going 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has taken over as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Jimmy Haslam cited “internal discord” as the reason behind the decision to dismiss Jackson as well as offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

In 2013 and 2014 the Haslams relied on former CEO Joe Banner to lead the coaching searches that resulted in Chudzinski and Pettine. In 2016 the search firm Korn Ferry aided the search that resulted in Jackson, who was the most desired candidate at the time.

With Dorsey leading the search this time around, the organization can rely on Dorsey’s nearly three decades of NFL experience and league-wide contacts as well as give him the ability to find a coach that shares his same vision for building the Browns into a winner.

It is expected that the next head coach will be hired after the season.

Several candidates have already been speculated upon including Chiefs assistants Eric Bieniemy and Dave Toub or Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who are expected to be in demand come January. Packers head coach Mike McCarthy or Ravens head coach John Harbaugh could also be considered should either be fired at season’s end.

Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley – because of his background with Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield – and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell are two college coaches that have also been rumored to potentially receive consideration.