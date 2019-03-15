Trade machine: John Dorsey mulls additional deals

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Who needs a web portal when you have John Dorsey.

Dorsey is a trade machine.

He’s made 13 of them in 15 months involving players and, aside from the selections of Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward in the 2018 Draft, Dorsey’s biggest impact on the roster has come through the trade market.

After making a dozen deals involving players over 4-plus years with the Chiefs, has he found an inside edge?

“Not necessarily,” Dorsey said. “It is just another avenue of acquiring players, and we will explore every opportunity if we think it helps the Cleveland Browns. Present and in the future, we will try to see if we can execute something – either trades, unrestricted free agency, waivers, college draft, all of the different mechanisms of acquiring players.”

Odds are Dorsey’s probably not done yet.

Kicking off the 2019 league year by acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. and combining two separate deals with the Giants into one mega blockbuster that also included Pro Bowl defensive end Olivier Vernon left the Browns without a first-round draft pick for the first time since 2008.

That could change.

“We will try to plan for every scenario that we can,” Dorsey said when asked if he would be willing to get back into round 1 on Thursday. “If we deem that there is a player to move up for – that is a hypothetical – if you think the player can help you, you go up and do it. Those are the mechanisms that work out. You have to plan for them, but then you have to execute them on the day of the draft.”

The Browns have eight selections remaining in April – Nos. 49, 80, 119, 144, 155, 170, 189 and 221 and three of those as the result of previous deals – meaning Dorsey has plenty of room to maneuver.

The signing of troubled running back Kareem Hunt in February immediately put Duke Johnson’s future with the team in jeopardy.

Thursday on a conference call, Dorsey did nothing to quiet any talk that Johnson is about to be moved.

“He is a really good player,” Dorsey said. “He is a very valuable asset on this team.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Thursday that the Browns are actively shopping Johnson but Dorsey and the Browns are still waiting for the NFL to rule on the multiple investigations the league is conducting concerning Hunt’s off-field behavior, including the troubling incident caught on camera from Feb. 2018 in which Hunt is seen kicking a woman during an altercation that broke out at the Metropolitan at the 9 in downtown Cleveland.

“I have not heard back from the league,” Dorsey said. “We will react accordingly once we hear back from the league.”

Dorsey once again praised the personal progress Hunt has been making.

“He has been in the building and I know that he has really done a nice job of being committed and is doing that work so that he can be the best version of himself,” Dorsey said. “I know he has been diligently working on that.”

There have also been reports that Dorsey is also looking to deal defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, a 2016 second-round pick.

His phone has been ringing.

“There are people in the National Football League, the teams, and they call every day about certain players – right now, those two guys are Cleveland Browns,” Dorsey said. “They both are really good football players – but teams call around to a lot of different scenarios all of the time.”

Dorsey will be happy to take their calls and play let's make a deal.