John Dorsey still won't say who he's taking No. 1

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – With the rumors hitting a fever pitch and the draft a few days away, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey still is keeping who he will take No. 1 overall Thursday night a closely guarded secret.

In an interview with Ken Carman Monday night during the Browns draft preview special, which aired on the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns radio network and 92.3 The Fan, Dorsey shed no light on his plans.

“Best available player,” Dorsey responded when asked who he’s taking with that first pick.

“It could be a number of individuals,” Dorsey added.

Those individuals thought to be in consideration at 1 are quarterbacks Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold and then at 4 Saquon Barkley, Bradley Chubb, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Denzel Ward.

In the interview with Carman, Dorsey did provide a little more in-depth breakdown of the quarterback class, which also came with a reminder that “There’s more quarterbacks than just 4,” Dorsey said as he gave a brief synopsis of 6 of the top signal callers available.

Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph: “He’s a bigger guy, has a really good arm, has nice touch down the field.”

USC’s Sam Darnold: “He’s got a really nice quick release. He has feet to avoid and slide and extend the plays.”

UCLA’s Josh Rosen: “Josh Rosen is a guy who is probably one of the best pure passers in the game of football.”

Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield: “Baker Mayfield runs around and he kinda gets the ball downfield, has some good accuracy there.”

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson: “He’s got great feet to extend the play. Some people try to compare him to Michael Vick, I myself compare him to Randall Cunningham.”

Wyoming’s Josh Allen: “Josh Allen has a big arm; probably has the biggest arm of all the guys in this draft and he’s a really, really, really good athlete.”

Dorsey has tried to figure out over the last 3 months if, “they love the game of football? Are they competitive individuals? Are they guys you’d want to have in your locker room?”

While some might make off the field interests an issue – such as the case with Rosen – Dorsey appreciates players who have interests beyond the game so log as it doesn’t compromise their competitive spirit.

“It’s OK to be a broad thinker and have outside interests, just so that you have a driving passion for the game of football,” Dorsey said. “That’s all I really care about. There’s so many types of personalities within any locker room, I have always said, I think the locker room truly is a microcosm of society as a whole, and it reflects different areas of the country and different personalities.”

As the draft nears Dorsey is wrapping up their internal meetings and discussions – mostly with the college scouting staff to prepare for rookie free agency once the draft ends. He’s taken the time over the last 3 months to get input from the scouts, Hue Jackson, Todd Haley, Gregg Williams and the coaching staff as well as his own right-hand men – Elliott Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith.

Dorsey believes in listening to everyone in the building and allowing them to express their thoughts and why but it all comes down to what he sees.

“You better trust your eyes,” Dorsey said. “Trust your own eyes and your intuitive feel for the evaluation process.”

Dorsey is proving to be quite the poker player leading up to the NFL Draft.

He has yet to show a tell.

“I like to play cards,” Dorsey said. “My dad at a very young age taught me to play various card games and I’ve learned some pretty good ones from him and at the end of the day we’re going to get some really good football players on this team and we’re going to move the needle forward and that’s what we want to do for the Cleveland Browns’ future.”

It's almost time for Dorsey to push the chips to the center of the table and reveal his hand.