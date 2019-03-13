John Dorsey wakes sleeping giant with Odell Beckham trade

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – When John Dorsey was hired in Dec. 2017, he pledged to wake “the sleeping giant.”

Is it too early to say, “Mission accomplished?”

It took Dorsey 15 months.

Dorsey sent shockwaves through the NFL Tuesday night when he agreed to acquire three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham from the New York Giants a mere 12 days after saying at the NFL Combine that he didn’t feel the Browns were ready to go for it with a major move.

Dorsey just pulled off arguably the biggest trade in franchise history.

One might argue that’s a bit of an overstatement on our part but consider this: Josh Gordon is the only player in franchise history to record 1,300 receiving yards in a season. Beckham has done in three times in five years. Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 Braylon Edwards is the only Browns receiver to catch 10 TDs in a season. Beckham has also done that three times.

Also, let this be a lesson to you all, never play poker with Dorsey.

He’ll fleece you just as he took the Giants to the cleaners Tuesday night while staring at you pokerfaced.

Beckham, with 5,476 yards, 390 catches and 44 touchdowns on his resume, only cost Dorsey picks 17 and 95 in this year’s draft and safety Jabrill Peppers. That 95th pick came from the Patriots for defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

Dorsey didn’t just go for it this offseason, he went all in.

Tuesday morning Dorsey agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with Vikings free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

Last Friday he sent right guard Kevin Zeitler and a fifth-round pick to the Giants for Pro Bowl defensive end Olivier Vernon and a 2019 fourth rounder.

In February Dorsey took the criticism on the chin and signed troubled running back Kareem Hunt to a league minimum, prove you can stay out of trouble deal.

The Browns still have eight draft picks and Dorsey isn’t done either.

These aren’t rebuilding moves.

These also aren’t moves just to end the league’s longest playoff drought either.

The Browns aren’t just playoff contenders, they’re Super Bowl contenders.

That’s not a typo.

Super. Bowl. Contenders.

They now have the firepower on both sides of the football to compete with the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints or any other of the NFL's elite.

Baker Mayfield is now surrounded by Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and Hunt. Antonio Callaway, who is an emerging talent, and let's not forget David Njoku too.

Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi, Richardson and Vernon now line the defensive front.

That's 30.5 sacks, 81 quarterback hits and 33 tackles for loss in 2018 combined between the four.

Keeping Beckham and his big personality in check shouldn’t be an issue either.

Landry and Beckham are good friends from their days at LSU and Adam Henry, the Browns’ receivers coach, coached them both in college. That says nothing of the friendship Beckham forged last season with Mayfield when they worked out together during the 2018 offseason.

In 2017 the Browns couldn’t win a single freaking game.

In 2019 they might win the whole damn thing.

For 20 years the Browns have been a laughingstock, an also-ran. For 20 years the Browns have been mismanaged in every conceivable way imaginable. For 20 years the Browns have been kicked while down, disrespected often and for good reason. For 20 years the Browns have been treated like a bye week by opponents.

Not anymore.

The sleeping giant is wide awake and ready to roar.