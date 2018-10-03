John Fogerty Promises 50th Anniversary Tour

If you were fortunate enough to see John Fogerty this past summer (with ZZ TOP) on the "Blues & Bayous Tour," you were probably amazed at not only the incredible canon of music he's responsible for as a solo artist and with C.C.R., but also the energy level and passion that the 73-year-old Rocker exhibited in performance.

So it shouldn't come as any surprise that John Fogerty, like the Energizer Bunny, is gonna keep on "going, and going, and going!" This was acknowledged with the recent announcement from the former Creedence leader that he plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his musical career on the road with an extended, international tour in 2019.

As the chief architect of the 'swampy bayou' sound that C.C.R. is well known for, he also is the writer of virtually all of the band's memorable, hit songs, and remains a HUGE part of Rock & Roll history. Of his upcoming Golden Anniversary, Mr. Fogerty said he can't believe it has been 50 years.

"It has been quite a ride," he remarked. "I bought a notebook in 1967 and wrote down some song titles. The first entry in my notebook is "Proud Mary." To think that she is 50 years old and how my song has had such an impact is hard to put into words. I know when I wrote those songs it was my dream to become the best musician I could be. Not to let anything get in my way, not even the Vietnam war. I am thrilled to celebrate this time and my songs including the iconic Woodstock festival.”

Details for the upcoming 50th Anniversary Tour are expected to be revealed soon!