Ravens coach John Harbaugh is the latest to praise Baker Mayfield

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – In case what you’ve seen on the field the last 2 games hasn’t been enough, the endorsements of Baker Mayfield continue to roll in.

First it was Saints quarterback Drew Brees who said that he thought the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft could be better than him, which is high praise considering that Brees is about to become the league’s all-time leading passer this season.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said last week that Mayfield had that “magic about him.”

On Wednesday, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh praised Mayfield and the impact he has already had in Cleveland.

“Really making plays. A very accurate passer,” Harbaugh said. “It looks like he has tremendous control of the offense. Does not look like a rookie. Making a number of big plays, especially downfield with his feet and his eyes. Just all positive.”

Since taking over late in the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sept. 20, Mayfield has electrified the Browns offense in just over 6 quarters of work.

In 24 total offensive series – not including end of half kneel downs – Mayfield has led 7 touchdown and 4 field goal drives for a total of 63 points.

Entering the draft there were multiple questions about whether or not Mayfield could succeed at the NFL level and when the Browns took him with the first pick in the draft, the shock around the league was palpable.

“You just never know. Any player transitioning, you just never know if his skillset is going to transfer to the NFL,” Harbaugh said. “The quarterback is under such a microscope and has such a tough job, it is probably even more so.

“If we are talking about Baker Mayfield, it does not look like there should be any anxiety any longer because he looks awful good out there.”