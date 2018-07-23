Josh Gordon says he'll miss start of Browns camp as part of treatment plan

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Josh Jordon will miss the start of training camp this week the Cleveland Browns’ receiver announced on Twitter Monday morning.

For the last month rumors had been circulating around social media about a possible failed drug test, and it remains unclear why Gordon won't be reporting on time for camp.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tells 92.3 The Fan that Gordon has not been suspended.

“There’s no suspension,” McCarthy said. “We will address the matter at the appropriate time. There’s no timetable.”

Gordon insisted Monday in his statement that he is fine and that him not reporting to camp Wednesday is part of his treatment plan to ensure that he continues to maintain the progress he has made since he was conditionally reinstated last November by commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gordon’s statement read:

“To my Cleveland Browns and NFL Family,

I am reaching out to you all personally and letting you know that I am not only doing great physically but mentally as well. You will notice that I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp. Rest assured, this, too, is a part of my overall health and treatment plan. I appreciate the awesome support I have received from teammates, friends, fans, and the Browns organization. Just like you, I am excited to start the season and I have every intention of being ready and available to join my teammates soon to help bring winning football to our fans.

With the help of the NFL, NFLPA, and the Browns’ organization, I have been able to utilize the resources available to me that will ensure my well-being on and off the field. By continuing to follow the plan set up by our medical director and his team and taking this time before this season starts, we believe it will help me maintain the progress I’ve made for not only today but for many years to come.

Thank you all for your patience, love, and support! Go Browns!

Sincerely,

Josh Gordon.”

Browns general manager John Dorsey offered the organization’s full support of Gordon Monday morning.

“We will continue to support Josh as he receives the care needed to maintain his progress,” Dorsey said. “We are going to respect his privacy while he is away from the team. Josh will be placed on the non-football illness reserve list until he is ready to return.”

Gordon, who particpated in OTAs and the mandatory minicamp in June this offseason, has not played a full 16-game season since his rookie year in 2012.

He was suspended for 2 games at the outset of the 2013 season before leading the league in receiving yardage. A 10-game ban followed in 2014 and he was suspended for violating team rules for the season finale. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons following an indefinite suspension and the first 11 games in 2017 prior to his condituonal reinstatement.

In recent days Gordon has been posting videos on his verified Instagram account of him working out in Florida while his teammates had gathered in Southern California for pre-camp work.

Rookies and veterans report for training camp on Wednesday and the first scheduled team practice takes place Thursday afternoon.