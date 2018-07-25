John Dorsey, Browns mum on Josh Gordon’s status

Dary Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Don’t expect to see Josh Gordon anytime soon.

That was the No. 1 takeaway from Wednesday afternoon’s pre-training camp press conference with general manager John Dorsey and head coach Hue Jackson.

Earlier this week Gordon released a statement in which he announced that he would not report to camp on time as “a part of my overall health and treatment plan” but has “every intention of being ready and available to join my teammates soon to help bring winning football to our fans.”

When that will be remains the million-dollar question.

Nothing that Dorsey or Jackson said Wednesday shed much light on Gordon's situation.

Dorsey and Jackson expressed their unwavering support for Gordon, who has played in just 10 games dating back to the start of the 2014 season and was conditionally reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last November.

Dorsey revealed on Wednesday that he has moved Gordon from the ‘non-football illness reserve’ list to the ‘did not report’ list, which frees up a roster spot for the Browns.

Cleveland already had a roster spot available with he news that receiver Ricardo Louis will miss the season after undergoing neck surgery to correct an injury suffered late last season that did not heal well this offseason, so the fact Dorsey felt the need to create another one is somewhat alarming.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told 92.3 The Fan earlier this week that Gordon has not been suspended by the league, but they “will address the matter at the appropriate time. There’s no timetable.”

Dorsey declined to answer specific questions regarding Gordon’s status in the league’s view, including whether another suspension awaits when Gordon returns to the team.